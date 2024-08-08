Child care provider, charged with 5-month-old’s death, arrested again in 2-month-old’s injury case

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Jeffersonville child care provider accused of breaking the leg of a 2-month-old in her care will face more criminal charges next week in a southern Indiana court.

In June, she was charged after a 5-month-old boy in her care died after a head injury in 2022.

Brittany Baylor, 35, has been preliminarily charged with battery with serious bodily injury to a person younger than 14, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury of the 2-month-old, according to Indiana State Police and online court records.

Indiana Department of Child Services in February notified Indiana State Police after learning that Norton Children’s Hospital doctors in Louisville, Kentucky, determined the 2-month-old’s leg was broken.

State police say a family member had picked up the baby from Baylor’s home child care operation. The family member, once returned home, began to change the child’s diaper and saw the baby’s leg was very sensitive, and took the 2-month-old to the hospital.

A Norton’s specialist determined “the injury was diagnostic of inflicted child physical abuse,” said a news release from Indiana State Police.

The release did not provide details on when the broken leg was found, or provide the baby’s gender.

The release said Baylor’s in-home child care was not licensed, although Indiana does not require licensure if the provider isn’t paid, if the care is only for children who are related, or if no more than six children are in the in-home child care operation.

The state police investigation was completed July 22, and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Aug. 1. The news release said an arrest warrant was subsequently issued, and Baylor was served with the new charges while being held at the Clark County jail on separate charges stemming from a prior investigation conducted by state police.

The release did not provided details about the prior investigation. Online court records, however, show Baylor in June was charged with two high-level felony counts: aggravated battery, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The court records show her bond was set at $1 million cash.

Louisville media have reported Baylor was arrested in June after 5-month-old Airis Edmonson, of Jeffersonville, died July 6, 2022, from a closed head injury that was the result of an assault at the in-home child care operation. The parents of Airis told Louisville media that it was the first time they’d ever left their child in someone else’s case.

Baylor will have an initial hearing Monday in Clark Circuit Court 4. It was unclear Wednesday night if Baylor remained in the Clark County jail.