Child dies after car-semi crash on I-80

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 6-year-old child was killed, and two more children and two adults received life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on I-80 in Gary.

Indiana troopers said a silver 2016 Nissan Altima car was stopped about 1:30 a.m. in the right lane on I-80. All five people were in the car.

Ta’Quana L. Crawford, 27, from Milwaukee, was the driver.

A Volvo semi pulling a loaded trailer was traveling in the right lane and rear-ended the car.

The driver of the semi, 49-year-old Orlando Shaw, from Wheeling, Illinois, was not injured.