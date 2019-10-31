Child hit by truck while trick-or-treating in Lafayette

by: WLFI Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A child has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck while trick-or-treating in Lafayette Thursday. 

Lt. Matt Gard with the Lafayette Police Department said a four-year-old child was with a group of children and parents when the group was crossing Kossuth and 9th streets and the child was struck.

Police said the child was hit by a Dodge Ram that was driving through a green light.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors. Gard said it appears to be an accident. 

