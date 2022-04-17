Indiana News

Child run over, killed by vehicle in Randolph County

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A child died Saturday in Randolph County after being run over by a truck, according to police.

Just after 7 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 2500 block of East County Road 1100 in South Lynn on a report that a 16-month-old boy had been run over by a vehicle. South Lynn is just over 80 miles northeast of Indianapolis, not far from the Ohio border.

Investigators determined that the boy’s father was in a barn working when the child was killed.

The father told police he opened an overhead door and pulled a truck out of the barn. He said his son was in front of the truck, but out of view, when he was accidentally run over.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.