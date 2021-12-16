Indiana News

Child struck by vehicle in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – A child was hit by a vehicle in Fort Wayne Thursday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Just before 7:15 a.m., officers were called to the 7200 block of East State Boulevard for a report of a juvenile hit by a vehicle.

Once on the scene, officers located the child lying in the roadway. The child was transported to the hospital, having suffered life-threatening injuries, the department said. A specific condition was not provided.

Police said their initial investigation reveals that a pickup truck was headed eastbound on State Boulevard. At one point, a second vehicle pulled off from a side street in front of the truck.

As the pickup truck and the second vehicle approached the State Boulevard and Busche Street intersection, a school crossing guard had walked out into the street in order to stop traffic, officers said.

However, the driver of the pickup told police that his vision was obstructed by the second vehicle, also headed eastbound. The pickup driver stated he did not see the crossing guard and the child that had entered the road.

The driver of the pickup remain on the scene and is cooperating with officers.