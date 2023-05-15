Child suffers life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A child has suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on I-80/94 in Lake County, police say.

At 4 a.m., Trooper Riley Heib received a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-80/94 at the 3.8-mile marker. Preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2005 Chrysler van was traveling eastbound when the van struck the right barrier wall, then crossed the lanes and struck the center median wall head-on, a release said Monday.

First responders located the driver, Larry Haynes Jr. 36, from Chicago with serious injuries. There were also two juveniles, a girl and a boy under the age of 10, in the back of the vehicle.

One child received life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Chicago for treatment. The second child and Haynes were taken to a separate hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown as of Monday afternoon.

Police say that neither of the children had been properly restrained in the vehicle with car seats.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash. Trooper Heid requested a warrant to test Hayne’s blood for intoxication, which was granted and completed at the hospital.

Once toxicology results have been determined, all reports will be submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor for possible charges.