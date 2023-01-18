Indiana News

Children’s Factory LLC to close Angola facility, lay off workers

The logo for Missouri-based Children's Factory, LLC. (Provided Photo/Children's Factory, LLC)
by: Ashley Fowler
ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — Children’s Factory, LLC, has notified the state it plans to close its facility in Angola in March and lay off more than two dozen workers.

The Missouri-based company, which makes and distributes classroom and play products for preschools, kindergartens, and early learning classrooms, said in a notice to the state that 26 jobs will be lost.

The WARN notice, dated Jan. 9, says layoffs will begin on or around March 17. Bumping rights are not available and the affected employees are not represented by a labor union.

Children’s Factory, LLC did not provide a reason for closing the plant, located at 701 W. Mills St. in Angola.

