Indiana News

Cinni Minis take 1st place in Indiana State Fair’s Taste of the Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gooey, delightful, sweet and sugary, Cinni Minis took the champion spot in the Indiana State Fair’s Taste of the Fair contest.

Since the fair opened July 30, the cinnamon roll with a gooey center was dipped in funnel cake mix, then deep-fried and topped with powdered sugar and a cream cheese mixture won the most votes of visitors. The fair continues through Sunday, so there’s still a chance to try one.

R&W Concessions sells the treat. As the Taste of the Fair winners, they received a $2,500 prize.

Gidget Hall, owner of R&W Concessions, recalled coming up with the treat. “We tried it and it worked. Anything you can dip and fry usually does the trick,” Hall said in a news release from the state fair.

Gobble Gobble Food Truck’s BBQ Suga Momma sandwich took the second-place $1,000 prize. It features pulled barbecue turkey between two doughnuts.

Da Portable Rican’s Media Noche sandwich won the third-place $500 award. It’s a class Cuban sandwich with garlicy bread, roasted pork, ham, mustard, Swiss cheese, and sweet pickles.

The state fair first announced the 23 foods in the contest on July 8.