Indiana News

Clarksville man pulled from water with life-threatening injuries

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Clarksville man is fighting for his life after police found him in a lake.

On Monday afternoon, the Santa Claus Police Department received a call with reports of a missing man in the water of Christmas Lake Village Beach.

Upon arrival, officers began searching at the last known location of the man, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Officers found the man and removed him from the water where they performed CPR. He was transported to a hospital in Jasper and later flown to Louisville for treatment.

This incident is under investigation and the identity of the man is being withheld while his family is notified.