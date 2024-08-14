Smashed toilet wasn’t a crime, police clarify

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — “Clogging Issue not a Crime.”

That’s the latest advice from the Evansville Police Department on social media.

Police on Wednesday posted a photo of a fractured toilet with that phrase. They also said “CULPRIT IS FOUND!” in all capital letters.

A day earlier, police had reported about criminal mischief to the toilet at Mickey’s Kingdom Park, an Evansville government facility with a 21,000-square-foot children’s playground. It may be best known for its solar CommuniTree, a light system that looks like a tree.

Now, back to the broken toilet.

Police initially believed vandals had struck and caused as much as $1,500 in damages. Police also believed a plastic water bottle and other items had been shoved into the toilet.

Investigators checked surveillance video and found that the last person to enter the restroom was … wait for it … a plumber. The trades person had been scheduled to remove the toilet after a clogging issue, but, unfortunately, the toilet shattered during its removal.

The restroom had been locked after the toilet broke, but a cleaning crew came later, unlocked the door and left it open.

Police summed up their post, “We are happy to report this was a case of miscommunication and not criminal mischief. Lastly, please do not shove unnecessary items down toilets, at Mickey’s Kingdom, or anywhere.”

That’s a warning to toilet criminals everywhere.