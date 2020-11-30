Coalition looks to pressure GOP over Indiana redistricting

Rep. Todd Huston, a Fishers Republican, is sworn in as Indiana speaker of the House on March 9, 2020. (Photo Provided/Indiana House Republicans)

(AP) — A coalition of activist groups is making a new push against what it called partisan gerrymandering by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature.

Coalition leaders said Monday they would form a citizens’ commission that will hold virtual town hall meetings and propose new voting districts to the General Assembly before lawmakers approve new congressional and legislative district maps next year using 2020 Census information.

The coalition of some 25 groups, including Common Cause Indiana, the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, said they hoped public pressure would force Republicans not to draw new voting districts behind closed doors.