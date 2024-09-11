Colombian band returns to Fiesta Latina

The Chicago-based Colombian band Juvenato fits right in with the festival’s Colombian theme this year. Plus, members brought enough righteous rhythm to their performance at last year’s Fiesta Latina that attendees said they hoped to see them again. (Provided Photo/The Republic)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — Javier Caraballo doesn’t want audiences to listen to the music of his band, Juvenato. To be more specific, he wants them ideally to dance the music.

And area movers and shakers will have precisely that opportunity at 3 p.m. Saturday at the free annual Fiesta Latina on Saturday at Mill Race Park. The gathering during Hispanic Heritage Month regularly celebrates Latin America culture via food, music and more.

In the past, it has attracted crowds estimated at 2,000 to 4,000 people.

“Our music is fun and electric,” said Caraballo. “Oh yeah. There’s always a lot of dancing.”

“People loved them,” said Luz Michel, the event founder.

She also is director of the Community Education Coalition’s Latino education group TuFuturo, hosting the event with Su Casa Columbus.

Caraballo formed the band with his older brother, who plays accordion.

“We’ve fought and broke up only twice,” he said with a laugh.

He theorizes that the ensemble’s music brings people together in unity for a simple reason.

“It’s because we all have descendants from the same cultures,” he said, referring to Spanish influences. “You mix that with African rhythms, and this music’s going to get in your blood some way, somehow.”

The group features a German accordion, which is the backbone of Colombian folk music. Legends hold that German sailors first brought accordions to Colombia. The group’s energetic mix often stirs people to want to hear more.

“Nine times out of 10, people (immediately) want to rehire us,” he said. “That says something.”

It also says something that the band has played before thousands at a Chicago White Sox game and also for the Chicago Auto Show. Wherever they play, Caraballo performs on a percussion instrument known as a guira, a linchpin of the band’s beat.

“If I mess up,” he said, “the whole group messes up.”

About the event

What: Annual Fiesta Latina event, highlghting Latin American culture with music food, vendor booths and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Mill Race Park, 50 Carl Miske Drive in downtown Columbus.

Admission: Free.

Schedule:

11 a.m.

Fiesta Latina starts, welcome.

Noon.

Folklorico Kids de Alexander Coleman Dance Company & Indy Folklore Academy (20 minutes)

1 p.m.

Zumbathon (60 minutes)

3 p.m.

Colombian band Juvenato

5:30 p.m

Main ceremony (English/Spanish)

6 p.m.

Mariachi Sol Jalisciense

8 p.m.

DJ music

9 p.m.