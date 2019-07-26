Colts QB, Apple exec among newest Indiana Living Legends

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Historical Society on Thursday night honored Hoosiers at its Living Legends gala.
News 8’s Scott Sander was the emcee for the Living Legends awards at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis.
The society said it picked honorees for their local and statewide accomplishments.
The people honored were:
- Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.
- Angela Ahrendts, a New Palestine native who is senior vice president of Apple.
- Catholic education champions Dan and Beth Elsener of Indianapolis.
- Holocaust survivor Eva Kor. The Terre Haute woman died July 4 and her son Alex Kor accepted the award.