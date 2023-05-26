Columbus fire destroys backyard building; cause unknown

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The cause for a fire that completely destroyed a backyard storage building Friday morning in Shadow Creek remained under investigation by the Columbus Fire Department.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Columbus firefighters responded to a report of a building on fire at 3210 Parkview Drive. It was also reported that several explosions were occurring within the building, fire crews say.

Firefighters say they arrived and saw the building perished, and items within the building were on fire. Fire crews were ready to attack the flames when the sound of aerosol cans started to explode from within the debris.

Firefighters pulled a water hose to the back of the home and put out the flames. The fire was then isolated to the storage building and did not cause damage to the home.

Investigators for the Columbus Fire Department spoke with property owners and asked if any items in the building were capable of creating a heat source. Fire investigators say no one had been in the building during the last 24 hours and no heat source was identified.

The cause of the fire was not determined Friday afternoon due to the amount of damage and the destruction of building materials.

Firefighters say the damage to the building and contents was estimated at $4,000. No injuries were reported at the scene.