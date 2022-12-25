Indiana News

Columbus house fire causes family of 4 to be without their home on Christmas morning

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A family of four is without a home after their home caught fire on Christmas morning.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, at 4:04 a.m. Sunday firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Bayview Drive for a report of a fire in a home.

Firefighters arrived on scene finding smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters learned the family of four has escaped the home and were awaiting the arrival of firefighters in a neighboring home, officials said.

All four family members were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene, but decline transportation to the hospital.

Operating in extreme cold temperatures, firefighters battled the blaze for about forty-five minutes, officials said.

Damage to the home was extensive and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews searched the home and retrieved several items immediately after the fire.

No injuries were reported.

No damage estimate is available at this time.