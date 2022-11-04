Indiana News

Columbus man faces false reporting charge after accusing trooper of poisoning, harassment

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man faces a criminal charge after he complained he was given a poisonous substance and being harassed by an Indiana State Police trooper, according to a media release Friday.

In September, police started an investigation when Alan Parker, 38, reported that he was being harassed and poisoned by his neighbor, who is a 19 -year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

Police say, during the investigation, Parker stated that he believed the trooper gave him a poisonous substance, was turning off his electricity and internet service, was looking through his window, and using power tools during the night to harass him.

Investigators determined that the information that Parker provided was wrong and the initial allegations against the trooper were made while he was drunk.

Parker was charged with one misdemeanor count of making a false report against a police officer. Parker was issued a summon to appear in Bartholomew Superior Court.