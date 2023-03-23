Search
Columbus man sentenced 85 years for 2021 murder of girlfriend

Patrick Doyle, 40 of Columbus, mugshot (Provided By/Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)
by: Daja Stowe
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 85 years for murdering his girlfriend in 2021 at her home in Bartholomew County, the Bartholomew County prospector announced Thursday.

On Feb. 17, Patrick Doyle, 40, was convicted after a jury deliberated for an hour following a four-day trial. Doyle was sentenced to 65 years for the murder and additional 20 years under the Habitual Offender Sentencing Enhancement.

On Aug. 21, 2021, Doyle battered and smothered his then-girlfriend, 37-year-old Heather Steuver and admitted he had been drinking and did not remember what happened during an interview with a detective while incarcerated for possessing child pornography in September 2021.

Doyle admitted to waking to find Steuver dead and burying her body in a shallow grave at a nearby quarry. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office later recovered her body.

“Patrick Doyle senselessly took the life of a young mother, daughter, and friend. Our thoughts
and prayers are with Heather’s family as they continue to try to cope with this horrific loss.”
“We hope that the conclusion of this trial provides some level of
closure to them in that Mr. Doyle has been held accountable for his actions.”

Lindsey Holden-Kay, Bartholomew County prosecutor

