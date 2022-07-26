Indiana News

Columbus police arrest California man wanted for attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Marshals and police in Columbus on Tuesday arrested a California man wanted for attempted murder.

At around 5:20 a.m., police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 10th Street and Gladstone Avenue.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Gerber Efrain Canizalez Estrada, of Los Angeles, initially gave officers a false name and provided a fake ID card, the Columbus Police Department says.

After officers confirmed Estrada’s identity, he was arrested.

Police say a warrant for Estrada was issued in California in connection to a case where a woman was stabbed multiple times.