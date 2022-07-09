Indiana News

Columbus police car struck by intoxicated driver during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Early Saturday morning, an intoxicated driver struck a Columbus Police car while an officer was exiting the vehicle during a traffic stop.

Deputy Billy Bryant initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation southbound on US31 near Lowell Rd. The vehicle pulled over to the left side of the road just north of Lowell Road.

When Deputy Bryant began to exit his patrol car, it was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle.

Deputy Bryant was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and was released.

Dai Von Terees Coram, 26 year old of Columbus, was the driver of the vehicle that struck Deputy Bryant’s vehicle. Coram was arrested by Columbus Police Officers for driving intoxicated.

“We are all thankful that Deputy Bryant was able to walk away from this collision without serious injuries,” said Columbus Police Chief Deputy Chris Lane. “This is another reminder of how driving under the influence can be dangerous for all members of the community including law enforcement.”