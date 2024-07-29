Columbus teenager dies in weekend crash

Blurred red and blue police lights atop a police patrol car. The Bartholomew County Coroner's Office says a 17-year-old boy from Columbus died in a crash early Sunday morning east of U.S. 31. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenage boy from Columbus died following a weekend vehicle crash in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, Columbus police were called around 1:20 a.m. Sunday to a vehicle fire on County Road 400 North near Tinkey Bridge east of U.S. 31.

Upon arrival, officers located a crashed vehicle and a body.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Thomas Miguel DeLaCruz, died from “massive traumatic injuries sustained in the crash,” the coroner’s office said in a release.

Police have not determined exactly when the crash happened or what caused it.

No other information was immediately available.