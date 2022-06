Indiana News

Community Corrections inmate dies in bunk in Fayette County

The logo for the Indiana State Police on the side of a police cruiser. (WISH Photo)

CONNERSIVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police were called early Saturday morning to help investigate the death of a Fayette County Community Corrections inmate.

Fayette County correctional staff found Billy Burdge, 40, of Connersville, dead in his bunk, state police say.

Fayette County Coroner’s Office will determine Burdge’s cause of death.

The death is at least the third involving an Indiana inmate since May 26,