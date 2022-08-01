Indiana News

Community reacts to officer’s murder

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Community members have been placing flowers at a memorial for 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was fatally shot in the line of duty early Sunday morning. Residents and law enforcement officers are sad and angry over his murder.

Mayor Todd Jones of Elwood was one of many people today to share his condolences.

“Finding the right words today has definitely been a challenge. How do you put into words the feelings and emotions that we’re all experiencing here today. Noah proudly wore the Ellwood Police Department uniform serving the citizens of Elwood. He was part of our city family. A senseless act of violence robbed this young man of the life and career that he had ahead of him,” said Jones.

Flowers and balloons in the memory of Officer Shahnavaz graced an Elwood police car all day outside the Elwood Police Department.

Bill Partlow and his son Michael paid their respects hours after the officer was killed, and expressed their disbelief.

“The fact of it is, I guess this world’s going crazy,” shared Partlow.

Officer Shahnavaz’s murder stunned the small town of Elwood, where residents say violent crime is rare.

If you’d like to support the Shahnavez family, there’s a memorial fund set at Chase Bank starting at noon Monday. Donations can be made at any Chase Bank around the state.