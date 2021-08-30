Indiana News

Compliance mixed for IU’s vaccine mandate

Early spring campus scene at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. (Don and Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University started its second week of fall semester classes Monday still well short of full compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students and employees on several of its campuses.

The university faces an ongoing federal court challenge to requiring student vaccinations, although judges reaching to the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the policy.

IU’s latest figures show compliance ranges from 91% among students at the Bloomington campus to 68% at the Kokomo campus and 65% at the Richmond campus.

University spokesman Chuck Carney says IU officials believe they can keep students and employees safe through required weekly testing of anyone not vaccinated.