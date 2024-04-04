Connersville man injured in stand-off with police in Fayette County

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Connersville man was injured late Wednesday night in a stand-off with police in Fayette County.

Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of South Gabbard Road just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers learned the female inside the home escaped before they arrived, according to a release.

Brandon Boughner, 42, was still inside when officers made contact with him by telephone, demanding he surrender peacefully. Boughmer refused to comply with officers.

SWAT responded to the scene, using a loudspeaker in another attempt to get Boughner to surrender.

Police say Boughner approached the front door of the residence carrying a rifle, which prompted officers to order him to put down the weapon. Officers say he reportedly pointed the gun at officers in a “threatening manner.”

A member of the SWAT team launched a tear gas canister into the home. Police say Boughner fired several rounds at police before officers lost sight of him. Boughner returned to the front door with the rifle.

Police fired again, hitting him at least once before he retreated into the home.

A small drone was used to find Boughner inside the residence. He was removed from the home and transported by ambulance to Reid Health in Connersville and then transferred to Maimi Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Boughner’s condition was unknown as of Thursday morning. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The names of the officers involved are not being released at this time. This investigation is ongoing and no further information is expected to be released.