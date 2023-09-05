Connersville PD searching for owners of 2 dogs abandoned in cage

Connersville, Indiana, police are searching for the owners of two dogs found abandoned in a cage with a note "surrendering" the dogs to whoever found them. (Provided Photo/Connersville PD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Connersville police are searching for the owners of two dogs found abandoned in a cage with a note “surrendering” the dogs to whoever found them.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of West 18th Street on Monday and found two adult dogs in a small wire cage near an auto parts store a few blocks west of Reid Health Connersville.

The dogs were both “hot and lethargic due to the heat and a lack of airflow” and had “defecated inside the crate and were confined in a very small area where movement was nearly impossible,” the Connersville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers found a bag of dog food, two dog bowls, and a small container of water in the small cage.

Police identified the dogs as “Kilo” and “Rosco.”

The Fayette County Animal Shelter was called to retrieve both dogs and shelter staff told officers they continue to rescue abandoned dogs but don’t have the resources or facilities to properly care for them.

“We intend to investigate and present criminal charges against the owners who neglected their obligation and left these animals in very dangerous conditions. Neglect of a Vertebrate Animal could be up to a Level 6 Felony in Indiana,” Connersville PD wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the owners of Kilo and Rosco should contact K-9 Officer Brennan Watson between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 765-825-2111.

Connersville police encourage anyone looking for a forever pet to visit the Fayette County Animal Shelter.