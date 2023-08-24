Consignment sale season heats up in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets are going fast for Indiana’s next “sold out” shows, and they have nothing to do with Taylor Swift, P!nk, or Pearl Jam.

Instead, it’s the now-annual tradition of snapping up passes for the prime shopping hours of the area’s many children’s consignment sales.

Three such events just started selling tickets this week, and access is already gone in at least one case.

They go by names like “Here We Grow Again,” “Whale of a Sale,” “Indy Kids Sale,” and more, but they all share some essential similarities.

Consignors, usually parents, bring in toys, clothes, and other goods that their children no longer need. Shoppers can then purchase items at dramatically lower prices than the items would cost at retail. The organizers keep a percentage of the sales revenue and, in some cases, sell tickets for early access.

That’s where the current ticket rush comes in. The Whale of a Sale at Grand Park and its sister event in Columbus have already sold out their priciest early access passes.

Tickets also just went live this week for the Little Bird Lane sale in Lafayette, and organizers expect the early-access tickets to go quickly.

Some of the consignment sales do not charge for entry.

The “Here We Grow Again” network of sales advertises that admission is always free, but each event does have pre-sale hours for consignors and other groups such as teachers or members of the military.

Here are sales happening soon and the ticket price range for each – including links to each sale’s ticket information:

Whale of a Sale – Columbus

Ceraland Park

Sept. 8 – 10

$25(SOLD OUT),$15,$10,$5, Free

Indy Kids Sale

Mojo Up Sports Complex in Noblesville

Sept. 13 – 16

$20, $15, $10, $5, Free

Whale of a Sale – Grand Park

Sept.14 – 17

$25SOLD OUT, $15,$10,$5, Free

Little Bird Lane

Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds

Sept. 22 – 24

$20, $15, $10, $5, Free

Just Between Friends

First Bank Expo Hall in Richmond

Sept. 22 – 24

$15, $10, $5, Free

Here We Grow Again – Indy South

Johnson County Fairgrounds

Sept. 28 – 30

Free

Here We Grow Again – Indy West

Hendricks County Fairgrounds

Oct. 4 – 7

Free

Lucky Duck Fort Wayne

Kruse Plaza in Auburn

Oct. 5 – 8

$30, $15, Free

Here We Grow Again – Indy North