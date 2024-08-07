Construction hit by truck while working along State Road 550 in Martin County

SHOALS, Ind. (WISH) — A construction worker was injured on Tuesday when a truck struck them while they were operating paving equipment in Martin County.

According to a Facebook post on Thursday morning, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers to avoid State Road 550 in Martin County unless they need to travel it. Construction crews are milling and paving the narrow curvy highway.

Drivers who travel on Highway 550 will encounter warning signs, a sheriff’s deputy, and a flagman directing traffic on either side of the active work area.

Police did not provide the condition of the injured construction worker.