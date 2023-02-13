Indiana News

Construction worker dies in accident in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A construction worker died Monday morning when a construction vehicle backed over him, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a fatal motor vehicle accident about 11:38 a.m. Monday at 3426 Wells St., the address of the Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream factory.

Witnesses told investigators that the construction worker was on his phone and unaware of the moving construction vehicle, according to a news release from the police department.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office was expected to determine the man’s identity and cause of death, police say.

Police say the man driving the construction vehicle was cooperative.

Police did not say if the accident happened at the factory or outside it, or whether the accident involved Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream employees.