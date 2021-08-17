Indiana News

Contact tracing data of nearly 750,000 Hoosiers improperly accessed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 750,000 Hoosiers have had their data exposed from the state’s COVID-19 online contact tracing survey.

According to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH), the data was improperly accessed by a company that looks for software vulnerabilities in an effort to gain business.

The data that was improperly accessed included name, address, email, gender, ethnicity and race, and date of birth, IDOH said. The state was alerted of the access on July 2.

A “certificate of destruction” was signed last week, according to IDOH, to confirm the data wasn’t released and it was destroyed.

“We believe the risk to Hoosiers whose information was accessed is low. We do not collect Social Security information as a part of our contact tracing program, and no medical information was obtained,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, in a press release sent to News 8. “We will provide appropriate protections for anyone impacted.”

The state said the software issue has since been corrected.

Affected Hoosiers will receive letters notifying them of their data being accessed. IDOH said the state will provide one year of free credit monitoring. A call center is also being opened in partnership with Experian to answer questions from impacted Hoosiers.