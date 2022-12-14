Indiana News

Convicted bank robber on probation caught carrying gun, sentenced to 6.5 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 81 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm. At that time, he was on probation for a 2013 bank robbery.

On Aug. 12, 2021 police initiated a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu for multiple traffic violations. John Lee Adams, III., 32, who was the driver of the Chevy was asked to step out of the vehicle. Adams drove off at a high speed and led officers on a brief pursuit that ended when Adams exited the car and ran into a patch of woods. Police were able to catch up to Adams and take him into custody.

With further investigation, police found 3.2 grams of cocaine on Adams and a loaded semiautomatic handgun in his bag, according to a release. During the time of his arrest, Adams was on federal supervised release after serving a sentence of 104 months in prison for armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.