Convicted bank robber on probation caught carrying gun, sentenced to 6.5 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 81 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm. At that time, he was on probation for a 2013 bank robbery.
On Aug. 12, 2021 police initiated a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu for multiple traffic violations. John Lee Adams, III., 32, who was the driver of the Chevy was asked to step out of the vehicle. Adams drove off at a high speed and led officers on a brief pursuit that ended when Adams exited the car and ran into a patch of woods. Police were able to catch up to Adams and take him into custody.
With further investigation, police found 3.2 grams of cocaine on Adams and a loaded semiautomatic handgun in his bag, according to a release. During the time of his arrest, Adams was on federal supervised release after serving a sentence of 104 months in prison for armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
“Armed, violent criminals pose a serious danger to our communities,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “We will work closely with our local and federal law enforcement partners, including ATF and the Bloomington Police Department, to protect the public and reduce gun violence. The sentence imposed here shows that violent criminals who continue to illegally arm themselves will be held accountable.”