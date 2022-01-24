Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament reaches Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just 16 manufacturers remain in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament.
The competition began with products from 65 companies representing 35 counties.
Now 16 manufacturers remain:
- Anchor Industries (Evansville) — Fire shelters
- Birthday Chocolates (Greens Fork) — Birthday chocolate candy
- ChefsFridge Co. (Anderson) — ArcticRx
- Coal Iron Works (Anderson) — Forging presses
- Glass Gripper (Decatur) — Glass gripper
- Hoosier Bat Co. (Valparaiso) — Major League Baseball bats
- Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC (Angola) — Underwater treadmills for humans, dogs and horses
- Janus Motorcycles (Goshen) — Production motorcycle
- Lafayette Instrument Co. (Lafayette) — LX6 polygraph instrument
- Old 55 Distillery (Newtown) — Bottled-in-bond 100% sweet corn bourboun
- Trek Container Pools (Anderson) — Shipping container pools
- Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles (Elkhart) — UV purifier
- Wag’n Trails Mobile Conversations (South Bend) — Mobile pet grooming salons and veterinary clinics
- Warm Glow Candle Company (Centerville) — Candles
- Wheelin’ Water (Fort Wayne) — Portable hydration sports equipment
- Wood-Mizer (Batesville and Indianapolis) — Portable sawmills
More information about the products can be found here.
Visit the Chamber’s website to vote. Voting for the Sweet 16 ends at 10 p.m. Sunday.
The winner will be announced Feb. 15.