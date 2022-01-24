Indiana News

Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament reaches Sweet 16

The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament will be announced Feb. 15, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana Chamber of Commerce)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just 16 manufacturers remain in the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament.

The competition began with products from 65 companies representing 35 counties.

Now 16 manufacturers remain:

Anchor Industries (Evansville) — Fire shelters

Birthday Chocolates (Greens Fork) — Birthday chocolate candy

ChefsFridge Co. (Anderson) — ArcticRx

Coal Iron Works (Anderson) — Forging presses

Glass Gripper (Decatur) — Glass gripper

Hoosier Bat Co. (Valparaiso) — Major League Baseball bats

Hudson Aquatic Systems LLC (Angola) — Underwater treadmills for humans, dogs and horses

Janus Motorcycles (Goshen) — Production motorcycle

Lafayette Instrument Co. (Lafayette) — LX6 polygraph instrument

Old 55 Distillery (Newtown) — Bottled-in-bond 100% sweet corn bourboun

Trek Container Pools (Anderson) — Shipping container pools

Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles (Elkhart) — UV purifier

Wag’n Trails Mobile Conversations (South Bend) — Mobile pet grooming salons and veterinary clinics

Warm Glow Candle Company (Centerville) — Candles

Wheelin’ Water (Fort Wayne) — Portable hydration sports equipment

Wood-Mizer (Batesville and Indianapolis) — Portable sawmills

More information about the products can be found here.

Visit the Chamber’s website to vote. Voting for the Sweet 16 ends at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The winner will be announced Feb. 15.