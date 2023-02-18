Indiana News

Cop shoots fleeing suspect at northwest Indiana shopping center

A police vehicle of the Highland, Indiana, police. (Photo Provided/Highland Police Department via Facebook)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLAND, Ind. (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded a shoplifting suspect fleeing in a car outside a northwestern Indiana shopping center Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Two Highland police officers responded to a 911 call from a Kohl’s department store reporting a suspected shoplifter there, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The officers confronted the suspect, who attempted to flee the parking lot in his vehicle, injuring one officer while the other officer shot the suspect in a hand, Martinez said.

Multiple vehicles appeared to have been struck and damaged, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

The injured officer and the suspect were transported to hospitals, Martinez said.

It wasn’t clear how the officer was injured.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fort Wayne baseball team’s pitch gives nod to Hoosier tenderloins

Indiana News /

Jury convicts Columbus man of murdering his girlfriend in 2021

Indiana News /

Jury convicts Daleville man of murdering grandfather during fight

Crime Watch 8 /

The Zone scoreboard for Feb. 17, 2023

High School - The Zone /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.