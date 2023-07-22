‘Cops Cycling for Survivors’ ride across Indiana ends this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The bike ride across Indiana to remember fallen law enforcement officers will come to an end on Saturday.

The 22nd annual Cops Cycling for Survivors ride will finish with a ceremony at 2 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The nearly 2-week mission kicked off on July 10, the same day Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm was killed.

The motto of the almost two-week bike ride is “riding to remember,” which holds a deeper meaning after the recent in-line-of-duty deaths of Deputy Durm, Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn, and Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith.

The riders are mostly former and current law enforcement officers, their families, and their friends. The ride pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they and their loved ones are not forgotten.

“Our mission is to remember the names of those who have fallen before us. Also, to let the survivors know that we are gonna be there to keep their names alive and that they will never be forgotten,” Tipton County Sheriff Matt Tebbe said as the ride began.

Each year, the group honors officers killed in the line of duty throughout Indiana’s history.

While Cops Cycling for Survivors honors all Indiana officers who died in the line of duty, they are recognized by state and federal officials as receiving line-of-duty death benefits. This year’s ride pays special tribute to the four officers who died in 2022 and one who died in 2020:

Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: January 29, 2022.

Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: March 29, 2022.

Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department, End of Watch: July 31, 2022.

Officer Seara Burton, Richmond Police Department, End of Watch: September 18, 2022.

Correction Officer Gary Weinke, Indiana Dept. of Correction, End of Watch: April 25, 2020.

Weinke’s passing was recognized as a line-of-duty death in 2022.

You can go to the Cops Cycling for Survivors website to donate to the cause.