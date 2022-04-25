Indiana News

Coroner IDs children killed in Fort Wayne fire

by: Kyle Bloyd
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Four children killed in a Fort Wayne house fire have been publicly identified by the county coroner.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said the four children are siblings:

  • Matthew Damron, 10
  • Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5
  • Jefferson Goff, 3
  • Rosalynn Goff, 2

The coroner said the children died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns. The manner of death is still pending investigation.

Crews were called to the 4700 block of Grassy Lane just before 8:30 a.m. on April 21. Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

At least four adults who lived in the home were outside when firefighters arrived, according to The Journal Gazette of Fort Wayne.

