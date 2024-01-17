Search
Coroner: Woman dies of hyperthermia in Fort Wayne

by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 67-year-old Fort Wayne woman died of hyperthermia after being found Wednesday in a wooded area in the city, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Kathleen F. Petersen was found dead in the 600 block of East Dupont Road. That’s in an area with a library, restaurants and stores just west of Coldwater Road.

Hyperthermia is the condition of having a body temperature greatly above normal.

Fort Wayne Police Department was continuing its investigation on Tuesday, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

