Coroner: Woman dies of hypothermia in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 67-year-old Fort Wayne woman died of hypothermia after being found Wednesday in a wooded area in the city, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Kathleen F. Petersen was found dead in the 600 block of East Dupont Road. That’s in an area with a library, restaurants and stores just west of Coldwater Road.

Hypothermia is the condition of having an abnormally low body temperature,

The low temperature recorded in Fort Wayne on Jan. 10 was 32 degrees F. The high temperature was 36 degrees F.

Fort Wayne Police Department was continuing its investigation on Tuesday, the coroner’s office said in a news release.