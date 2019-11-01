Coroner: Woman found dead was strangled by snake

OXFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities say the woman who was found dead in an Oxford home with a snake wrapped around her neck died from asphyxiation due to strangulation by the reptile.

Laura Hurst, 36, of Battle Ground, was found unresponsive inside a home in the 600 block of North Dan Patch Drive Wednesday night.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the autopsy results are pending a final toxicology report that is expected to be available in four to six weeks.

State police said 140 snakes were found at the home where Hurst died. Twenty of those snakes belonged to her and she frequented the home each week.