Coroners seek help identifying John Doe found dead at Kokomo car wash

Police lights on top of a police car. The Howard County Coroner's Office was seeking the public's help identifying a John Doe found dead at a carwash in Kokomo on July 5, 2024. (WISH Photo)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Howard County Coroner’s Office was seeking the public’s help identifying a person found dead at a carwash in Kokomo on Friday.

A release from the coroner’s office says they were called to the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a death investigation on a John Doe found at a carwash.

The following is a description of John Doe provided by the coroner:

White male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches and 190 lbs

Short, crewcut brown-gray hair, and a short beard and mustache

He was found wearing black and yellow swim trucks, a black backpack, and gray-blue tennis shoes

Possible diabetic

Multiple tattoos, including the initials “K.A.W.”, a wolf’s face on his right arm, a large cross on his left arm, and an animal skull with horns on his calf

(Provided Photos/Howard County Coroner’s Office)

Anyone with information on John Doe was asked to contact the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186 or 765-457-1105.