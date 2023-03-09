Fix in works for lost signals on GPS-tracking ankle monitors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state lawmaker on Wednesday said GPS-tracking ankle monitors for people awaiting trial are not working as advertised.

Sen. Kyle Walker, a Republican from Lawrence, said officials frequently lose the signal from electronic monitoring devices due to signal interference or loss of battery power. He has written a bill that would allow the state court system to set minimum requirements for ankle bracelets as well as enact guidelines for staffing and for reporting violations

“We’ve seen this countless times where individuals on electronic monitoring have gone out to commit some rather heinous crimes, and so we want to make sure that the standards that we have are appropriate to ensure that these individuals are being monitored and that the police are notified and reactive in situations when they escape from their electronic monitoring,” Walker said.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Correction said their agency alone is tracking 445 people on electronic monitoring as a condition of their release. That number doesn’t include people who are being monitored while awaiting trial. A Correction spokesperson said the department loses the signal from those monitors almost daily. That rarely happens due to sabotage by the wearer, only about 10 to 12 times a year, on average.

The bill is moving quickly. It passed the Senate unanimously in mid-February and a House committee approved it on Wednesday with no dissenting votes.

Walker said not only would uniform equipment standards keep the public safe, they also would allow the wearers to concentrate on again becoming productive members of society.

Walker’s bill also changes the timeline for notifying local law enforcement if the monitoring agency loses track of wearers, or wearers enter an area in which they are not supposed to be. Currently, law enforcement must be notified within 15 minutes in all such cases. The bill would change the requirement to 12 hours unless the wearers have been charged with or convicted of violent crimes or the crimes of domestic or sexual violence, in which case the 15-minute rule would remain. He said this provision was meant to reduce workload and ensure personnel can prioritize the most critical alerts.