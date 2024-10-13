Corydon Central student killed, 2 others injured in shooting at community festival
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A Corydon Central High School student is dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a southern Indiana community festival on Saturday night.
At 9:53 p.m. Saturday, officers with the New Albany Police Department were dispatched to the area of State Street and Black Street on a report of a shooting. This area is outside of the traditional Harvest Homecoming Festival area in a parking area.
Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wound injuries. One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The individual pronounced dead at the scene was later identified as 18-year-old Bryce Gerlach, a student and football player at Corydon Central High School.
Investigators preliminarily identified the suspect as a Black male with dreadlocks wearing a red-ish hoodie. The suspect remains at large, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Corydon Central officials released the following statement:
Our hearts are incredibly heavy today as news was revealed that we have lost Bryce Gerlach. There are not enough words to describe the condolences we extend to his family and friends.
There will be a Football team meeting, open to players and parents, at 5:30PM in the main gym. At 6:00PM the gym will remain open to all students, parents, and community members that would like to come and grieve together. We will have counselors on hand for anyone that would like to speak with someone about their feelings.
Additionally, First Capital Christian Church will also open their doors at 6:00PM in support of anyone who would like to stop by. They will also have counselors on hand.
It has also been brought to our attention that there will be a candlelight vigil held at the Harrison County Fairgrounds tonight at 7:00PM.
Plans are being made to have many additional counselors at school tomorrow, and this upcoming week, in support of our students and staff.
Corydon Central High School