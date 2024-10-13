Corydon Central student killed, 2 others injured in shooting at community festival

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A Corydon Central High School student is dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a southern Indiana community festival on Saturday night.

At 9:53 p.m. Saturday, officers with the New Albany Police Department were dispatched to the area of State Street and Black Street on a report of a shooting. This area is outside of the traditional Harvest Homecoming Festival area in a parking area.

Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wound injuries. One of the individuals was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The individual pronounced dead at the scene was later identified as 18-year-old Bryce Gerlach, a student and football player at Corydon Central High School.

Investigators preliminarily identified the suspect as a Black male with dreadlocks wearing a red-ish hoodie. The suspect remains at large, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Corydon Central officials released the following statement: