Indiana News

Counselor: City violated law by withholding arrest records

FILE - This image taken Oct. 9, 2022, and provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Dept. shows Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry after being arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Fort Wayne officials violated Indiana's public records laws by not releasing police body camera footage and other records related to the drunken driving arrest of the city's mayor, the state’s public access counselor said Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Allen County Sheriff's Dept. via AP, File)
by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s public access counselor says Fort Wayne officials violated the state’s public records laws by not releasing police body camera footage and other records related to the recent drunken driving arrest of the city’s mayor.

Luke Britt said Tuesday in an advisory opinion that he doesn’t see any policies or legal reason to justify withholding an incident report of body camera footage for Mayor Tom Henry.

Days after his October arrest, the 70-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person.

The Journal Gazette reports that Mayoral spokesman John Perlich says city officials are reviewing Britt’s opinion and will release a formal response “in the near future.”

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Anne Heche not impaired by drugs at time of crash, coroner’s report shows

National /

Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Fla.

Politics /

Hotel Tango mixologist shares recipes for Holiday Old Fashioned, ‘Shmallow Espresso Martini

News /

Alleged Russian intelligence agent charged with violating US sanctions and money laundering

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.