Indiana News

Couple arrested after police chase, man kidnaps girlfriend

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man and his alleged girlfriend were taken into custody after police believe he kidnapped her.

Indiana State Police officers and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department helped the Kentucky State Police Department during the investigation.

Investigators believed the female had been taken without her consent.

Police began chasing the 2006 Toyota passenger car around 1 a.m. Thursday on the 117 mile-marker on I-65 in Kentucky. The car was traveling northbound toward Indiana. The chase continued through Henryville before the car’s tires were flattened at a dead-end road.

The driver of the Toyota Jordan W. Rummage, 40, of New Albany was taken into custody. He was arrested for Criminal Confinement, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana.

The passenger, Nichole Pearce, 40, of Louisville, was also taken into custody on a warrant from Clark County.

Rummage and Pearce were taken to the Clark County Jail.