Court upholds transgender student bathroom ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three transgender students in Indiana must continue to have access to the boys restrooms and locker rooms, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

The case involves the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County School Corporation.

The ruling upholds the lower courts’ preliminary injunction, which required John R. Wooden Middle School in Martinsville to allow a transgender student to use the boys restroom, and a Vigo County school to allow two students to use the boys locker rooms and restrooms.

“Students who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school,” ACLU of Indiana attorney Kenneth Falk said. “Schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging.”

A majority opinion said the Supreme Court will likely step in to hear this case, or cases similar to it.

“Litigation over transgender rights is occurring all over the country, and we assume that at some point the Supreme Court will step in with more guidance than it has furnished so far,” the opinion said.