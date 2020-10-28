COVID-19 puts more Hoosiers ages 60+ in hospitals; Guardsmen to staff long-term care facilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are rising, particularly affecting people 60 and older in long-term care facilities, which will on Monday get added help from the Indiana National Guard.

Nearly 400 Guardsmen on Monday will go to the 133 “hardest-hit” long-term care facilities, said Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, adjutant general of Indiana National Guard, during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing from state officials.

By mid-November, 1,350 Guardsmen will be deployed to all 534 of Indiana’s long-term care facilities.

They will provide infection control measures and monitoring, help facilities fill out COVID-19 prevention checklists, help do data entry, perform registration for testing, and do staff and visitor screenings and wellness checks.

Training with Indiana State Department of Health will begin Friday at Camp Atterbury. All Guardsmen will be tested regularly, and given personal protective equipment. The mission will continue through on or about Dec. 31.

During the mission, Guardsmen will continue its support to coronavirus testing locations, food banks and the Indiana Department of Correction.

On Tuesday, 1,679 were hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the highest to date, said Dr. Kristine Box, Indiana health commissioner. About 100 people a day are being admitted with COVID-19. Nearly 70% of those hospitalized are 60 and older.

State Department of Health personnel are talking with hospitals about needs, but hospitals are more creative about handling the surge than they were at the start of the pandemic, Box said.

Long-term care facilities are where many of those hospitalized are from. As a result, Box said, Indiana’s personal protective equipment is going to long-term care facilities to address the increased cases.

Also, the State Department of Health is seeking to hire more people so that long-term care facilities can be visited on a regular basis, up to three times a week.

Box also address other challenges the state is facing.

Dearborn and Ohio counties, in southeast Indiana near Cincinnati, and Fayette County, which is east of Indianapolis, are in “red” on the county metrics map, meaning they have the highest coronavirus rates. Dearborn and Ohio counties are “red” for a second week. For those counties, Box said she has suggested local officials consider restricting the size of social gatherings, large events and business capacity; limiting visitation in congregate care, jails and hospitals; limiting attendance at school events; and rescheduling elective hospital procedures.

Also, Box said, some contact tracers have returned to their schools or jobs, creating a challenge for the department, which is working to hire 300 more people. While contact tracing continues, the state also is assessing its processes to reduce the amount of time interviews take. County health departments also are continuing to do some contact tracing, but many still need the help of the State Department of Health.

The health commissioner also said Indiana is prepared to complete its vaccine allocation plan, as vaccine is expected to arrive in limited amounts in late November. More vaccine availability though is “still months away,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 2,587 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths.

In total, the state has recorded 3,991 deaths related to the virus in Indiana and 169,112 positive tests for COVID-19. Another 236 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state says it does not have a positive test on record for those deaths.

