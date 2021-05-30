Indiana News

Crash on I-80/94 kills one in Lake County

One person died in a crash in Lake County on May 30, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Josh Doering
HAMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Sunday morning crash on Interstate 80/94 killed one person, Indiana State Police say.

Police say officers were sent to the 3.9 mile marker after a report of a disabled semitruck at 7:47 a.m.

The semitruck was traveling eastbound and lost air pressure to its brakes, according to ISP. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind the semitruck and rear-ended it. It is unclear why the driver failed to stop.

The driver of the Malibou was pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

