Crash shuts down SR 446 near Bloomington

Indiana State Police say SR 446 is closed near Bloomington due to a crash. (Photo by ISP's Sgt. Stephen Wheeles)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police report at least one person was hurt Thursday in a crash involving a semitrailer that shut down parts of State Road 446 near Bloomington.

Police found a semitrailer in a wooded area on the side of the road. It was unclear what happened or if any other vehicles were involved. State police say the semitrailer was hauling large pieces of cut limestone at the time of the crash.

The driver, identified by state police as a male, was hurt and was transported to IU Bloomington Hospital for treatment. Police did not say who the driver was or how severe his injuries were.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, state police public information officer, said around noon that drivers who use the northbound and southbound lanes of State Road 446 between the Cutright State Recreation Area Boat Ramp and Chapel Hill Road should find alternate routes.

Wheeles did not say when the road would reopen.