Crews battle large fire at Frankfort recycling plant

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Frankfort fire crews are battling a large fire at a recycling plant.

According to Lt. Cesar Munoz with Frankfort police, crews were called to Werner and Son Recycling Plant about 4:30 a.m. Monday. The plant is located on the north side of downtown on Kryger Street between Rossville Avenue and John Street. The road is currently closed.

Police are asking people to stay clear of the area. Officials are unsure how long it will take them to put the fire out.

Investigators do not have a cause determined. Police do not believe anyone was inside.