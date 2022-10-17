Indiana News

Crews fight fire at Evansville warehouse, adjacent buildings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a large fire Monday in southwestern Indiana that’s left an Evansville warehouse and neighboring buildings in ruins and produced a smoke plume visible for miles around.

Evansville Fire Department Division Chief and spokesman Mike Larson says about “every truck in the city” as well as one fire unit from Henderson, Kentucky, had responded to the fire at the Morton Avenue Warehouse, which was reported about 4:40 a.m. CDT Monday.

He tells the Evansville Courier & Press the fire was contained as of 9:15 a.m. but fires were still burning inside the warehouse and neighboring buildings.

Crews were able to save some businesses “on the south side of the building,” Larson tells News 8.

Dozens of firefighters will remain on the scene “for quite some time…into Tuesday” because of small pop-up fires and other concerns, the division chief added.

Investigators from the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office were on the scene Monday afternoon and a response team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was expected to take over the investigation. However, Larson says, determining the cause of the fire will be “very difficult” because of the fire’s size and complexity.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.