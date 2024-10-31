Crews fighting large brush fire in Monroe County wildlife refuge

Firefighters were on the scene of a large brush fire at North Fork State Wildlife Refuge on Monroe Lake just outside Bloomington, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Monroe Fire Protection District via Facebook)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters in Monroe County Wednesday night were on the scene of a large brush fire in a wildlife refuge just east of Bloomington.

A post from the Monroe Fire Protection District says the fire broke out at the North Fork State Wildlife Refuge. That’s a marsh and woodland area along the northern edge of Monroe Lake that houses multiple species of birds.

It wasn’t clear how long crews were on the scene or how long the fire had been going, but it had been marked under control sometime Wednesday evening.

Members of Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Fire Management assisted with the fire and is continuing to manage the blaze.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana DNR for more information on the fire.