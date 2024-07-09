Crews search for two men missing in the waters of Lake Michigan

A view of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline from Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department via Facebook)

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are searching for two men in Lake Michigan after they went missing Friday.

Around 2:40 p.m. CDT, conservation officers from Indiana Department of Natural Resources responded to a report that two people were missing after jumping off a boat near Hammond.

According to a release, officers located the boat 2 1/2 miles off the shore of Whiting and were made aware that an additional man was missing but was wearing a life jacket.

The third man was found and released after receiving medical treatment.

The search for the two other men is still underway. Their identities will be shared once family has been notified.

Indiana DNR says, weather conditions are interfering with search efforts due to strong winds and high waves.